Kacey Musgraves slayed her appearance on Saturday Night Live despite a slight hair misstep.

“The clip. I forgot to remove the clip,” Musgraves, 35, wrote via X on Sunday, March 3, reposting footage from the episode’s goodnights.

Musgraves was the musical guest on the Saturday, March 2, episode, where she rocked the stage with “Deeper Well” and “Too Good to Be True.” For her first set, the country star stunned in a quilted denim jacket before changing into a denim minidress with beige knee-high boots for her next performance. She wore the same dress during the end credits.

“Thank you everybody for tonight! This has been such an amazing week,” host Sydney Sweeney gushed. “Thank you, Lorne [Michaels and] thank you to the amazing cast. Thank you, Kacey and Glen [Powell]. This has been so wonderful. Ah! Have a great night.”

Musgraves stood beside Sweeney, 26, and applauded. After Sweeney completed her speech, she turned to greet Musgraves with a hug. When the two women turned, Musgraves’ white creaseless hair clip — likely used to keep her locks out of her face while getting her makeup touched up — was on display.

“HELP YOU JUST RUSHED TO THE STAGE TO SEE HER? Can’t blame you, I would have done the same,” one fan replied via X on Sunday.

Other social media users thought Musgraves’ accessory could spark a new trend.

“Nooo Kacey, you shouldn’t have said anything, everyone would just vibe and you would start a trend,” another X user wrote. “Imagine a world [where] hair doesn’t fall on your face.”

Musgraves’ appearance on SNL helped usher in her new era of music. She announced her latest LP, Deeper Well, late last month.

“I feel like it’s going to be a good responsible respite for the gays,” she joked to The Cut in a recent interview about her musical inspiration. “They’ve had their popper dance-floor BPM anthems, and this is going to be a good chance for them to sit down, hydrate, reflect responsibly, and then they can get back out there.”