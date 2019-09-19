



Kaia Gerber continues to prove she is the coolest supermodel of the moment.

Backstage the Prada spring-summer 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week, the 18-year-old revealed the inspiration behind her new chic bob while talking to Vogue Australia.

Kaia Gerber’s All-Time Best Runway Moments

“Genuinely, Kurt Cobain was my original inspiration,” she told the publication. “For so long I felt this pressure to have the long, pretty hair that everyone expects you to have. Then I asked myself who I was doing that for — I could cut my hair if I wanted to cut my hair. And I did.”

And it seriously works.

The brunette stunner was determined to have the hair pro Guido Palau do the honors. “Every time I see Guido, I ask him to cut it more, just a little bit,” she said. “It’s so freeing and I love having it off my shoulders.”

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

The model has worn her hair short for a few months now, sharing snaps with the chop on Instagram throughout the summer. And on Wednesday, September 11, Guido shared a picture of it in an Instagram post.

He told the publication that Gerber was eager to get it done, even with Fashion Month fast approaching. “We had finished a job and she asked me to cut it,” he explained. “I asked her if she wanted to save it for a show or an editorial, and she said, ‘No, if you don’t do it, I’m just going to get it done around the corner.’ She had a very strong opinion.” Another reason we’re currently obsessed with the model.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber’s Best Mother-Daughter Style Moments

When Palau asked Gerber if she feels more like herself with the new style, she confirmed that she does.

“It gave me more individuality,” she said. “It’s also just easier. I think every woman at least once in her life should feel the liberation of cutting her hair off.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!