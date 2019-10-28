



Kanye West dropped his new — and long awaited — “Jesus Is King” album on Friday, October 25. While the album faced a series of month-long hiccups that stalled its release, the 42-year-old had no issues dropping merchandise to correspond with his new hits.

Pieces from the new collection are available on West’s website and they include include T-shirts ($60) crew neck hoodies ($170-$250) sweatpants ($140) hats ($45) long-sleeve T-shirts ($70) and hooded sweatshirts ($170). You can also purchase the album in a few different forms, like a digital copy for $10, a CD version for $13 and a vinyl for all you vintage-lovers for $25.

Purchases include presale ticket access to an upcoming Kanye West event — mysterious! — and some pieces even include a free digital download of the “Jesus Is King” Album. Obviously, that’s a score if you’re a sucker for good merch and have been streaming the album obsessively.

If “Jesus Is King” apparel feels familiar, that’s because West dropped an initial line of album-themed merch on September 27, 2019 (the date that the album was originally set to be released). Fans were confused to see merchandise without any new music to listen to, nevertheless, they quickly scooped up T-shirts and crew necks.

Following the success of his Sunday Service merch at Coachella in April, the rapper filed a trademark for the label on July 19, 2019 to include “bottoms, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and tops.” According to TMZ, the request was denied because someone already owns the rights to the brand name.

If you want to get your hands on “Jesus Is King” merch anytime soon, we encourage you to get your orders in quick. According to the website, it will take 4 to 5 weeks for your purchases to ship — and you know you’re going to want to throw that hoodie on…ASAP.