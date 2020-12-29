Your workout gear just got a hot new upgrade thanks to Karrueche Tran and PrettyLittleThing.

On Tuesday, December 29, Tran’s collection with PrettyLittleThing dropped and it’s filled with super sexy athleisure. “I wanted to create a collection that’s true to me,” she tells Us. “I love wearing workout and yoga outfits daily. It makes me feel comfy and sexy. I wanted to create a collection that would make other women feel the same.”

From $6 athletic ankle socks to a $34 black onesie, the affordable collab is housed with 63 must-have items that are guaranteed to turn heads during your next yoga class.

While she says that the color scheme was inspired by the diversity of the Black Lives Matter movement, she noted that the line’s overall inspo was female empowerment. “I wanted to create a line that defined femininity, women supporting each other and accepting our individuality,” she says. “Understanding that we come in different shapes, sizes and colors and the beauty in that. I wanted to express that women are stronger together and we can motivate each other to love ourselves and take care of our mind, body and soul while looking good.”

After all, her favorite thing about fashion is the ability to express oneself’s through trends and styles. But when she needs a little inspo boost she turns to three A-list women: Solange Knowles, Tracee Ellis Ross and Victoria Beckham. “They all have such chic and effortless style.” She’s not wrong!

You can shop the budget-friendly collection at prettylittlething.com starting today. “I really loved seeing my vision come to life,” she explains. “I remember when I had my first creative meeting with PLT in the U.K. I brought in my own samples and created a mood board and presentation. It was a collaborative effort with their design team and everything turned out just how I wanted!”

