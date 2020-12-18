Hot, hot, hot! Lil’ Kim’s PrettyLittleThing collection launched and it’s filled with sexy must-haves. On Thursday, December 17, the brand dropped its collaboration with the 46-year-old rapper.

“The thing I love is that it’s a little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing. You guys can get beautiful looks that are so affordable,” she said in a statement from the brand. “I wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I’m a real stylist and visionary. This collection was designed by me and I’m super proud of that.”

The 74-piece collection is jam-packed with super-hot picks, from vinyl leggings to skintight catsuits to killer cool crop tops. There’s even a red snakeskin face mask to match the print on a variety of clothes.

And the best part is it’s totally affordable! Price points range from $10 for a protective face mask to $190 for a mesh black bodycon minidress.

“To be working with one of the most iconic and legendary women in Hip Hop has been a dream come true for me,” PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani said in a statement. “I’ve been a huge fan of Kim for years and after her performance at our New York Fashion Week show I knew she would be the perfect fit to launch our Partywear collection. She has worked so closely with our design team bringing her version to life, recreating some of her most iconic looks which I know her fans will recognize.”

Keep scrolling to see the hip hop legend rock all kinds of sexy pieces from the line and shop the looks as you go! And you might want to act fast. Things are selling out quickly!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)