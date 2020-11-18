She’s making her hot girl style shoppable! Megan Thee Stallion dropped her first collection with Fashion Nova today, November 18, and it’s even cooler than we could have anticipated.

“Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love,” the 25-year-old said in a statement from the brand. “Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights.”

Inspired by the wild Western Moto Speed Chase, this capsule collection houses over 100 different items in a variety of statement silhouettes and bold prints like faux zebra, leopard and python. From sexy denims to trendy corset bodysuits to seriously chic outerwear, customers are guaranteed to feel like their baddest, most empowered self.

And for those taller women who have trouble finding jeans that fit, the “Savage” singer focused on creating an assortment of denim for those 5’9” and taller. “If you’re a tall girl like me finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy,” she continued in the statement. “Until now.”

And the best part is, it’s all available at affordable prices, ranging from $20 for a crop top to $200 for a cropped feather-covered jacket.

But there’s more to the line than just super fierce clothing. One of the most surprising aspects, we have to say, are the matching pet items. You read that right. For $25, your little furry friends can match your patchwork denim ensemble in a tank that reads “I’m a Hot Dog.”

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks, which are available on fashionnova.com starting today!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)