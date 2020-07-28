Dripping in diamonds! On Monday, July 27, Megan Thee Stallion nearly broke the Internet by sharing a selfie rocking a breathtaking diamond necklace brought to life by NYC-based jeweler Elliot Eliantte. And Us Weekly Stylish got the details on the outrageous piece of bling!

In the pic, the “Savage” hitmaker slays in a full face beat consisting of a glitter cut crease, a dramatic set of lashes and sharp winged liner. She paired her makeup with light purple hair and a lacy white halter top.

As fabulous as the rapper looks, it’s hard to talk about anything other than her diamond jewelry. But as eye-catching as her chain-link necklace, earrings and watch is, it’s her massive “hot girl” necklace that’s the most buzzworthy.

Simon Babaev of Eliantte & Co. tells Us Weekly exclusively that the custom necklace is — wait for it — worth $425,000. It’s made up of 155 carats, approximately 1 Kilo of 14k gold and all-natural VS diamonds.

“The stunner was made in collaboration with Elliot and Megan,” Babeav continues. “They worked very closely in designing this piece together to reflect her personality and our brand’s design aesthetic.”

Unsurprisingly, the necklace took six months to complete. A diamond stunner like that takes time!

This isn’t the first time the rapper gave her 13 million Instagram followers a look at the necklace, though. She posted a video of the new bling on March 4, 2020, with the caption, “THE HOT GIRL COACH 💁🏽‍♀️.

“This was my birthday present to myself,” she added in the caption, tagging Eliantte’s Instagram handle. The chart-topper turned 25 last February.

The “hot girl” necklace wasn’t Stallion’s last purchase from the designer. She purchased a diamond Richard Miles watch from him and posted a pic of it on the ‘gram on June 8. “Bought myself my first 1 of 1 Richard Mille ❄️😌,” she wrote in the caption.

The Texas native isn’t the only star who loves Eliantte’s work. The whole Kardashian-Jenner clan has been spotted in his creations, as well as big names like Travis Scott, Offset, Tristan Thompson and more.

