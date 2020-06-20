Hollywood’s in bloom! Celebrities reimagine the traditional floral-print with bold patterned frocks in a garden variety of styles.

On the whimsical side, Lili Reinhart wore a hand-painted watercolor Marc Jacobs lace creation for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party; while Kaitlyn Dever selected an embroidered tulle Valentino design with allover sparkle for the Independent Spirit Awards.

Choosing to go mini: Camila Cabello in a Ralph & Russo Couture silk satin style with a voluminous bow and floor-sweeping sash; and Lupita Nyong’o in a Dolce & Gabbana ruffled pleated number.

See how more stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Mindy Kaling wear their fresh-picked floral looks below.