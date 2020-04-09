Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Help Fight COVID-19

Cardi B is fighting the good fight, teaming up with Fashion Nova to donate $1 million to those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grammy-winning rapper announced the initiative in an Instagram Video post on Wednesday, April 8, explaining that she and the brand will donate $1,000 every hour over the next 42 days.

How Your Favorite Fashion Brands Are Fighting COVID-19 — From Generous Donations to Gifting Apparel to Medical Professionals

“You know sometimes you give to charity and you wonder, ‘Is it really going to the people?’ Well we’re gonna make sure it goes to the people,” she explained in Wednesday’s clip. This is a way for her to ensure that those truly affected are being helped ASAP.

“I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs, she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations

To apply, people need to submit applications on fashionnova.com/cares, filling out their contact information and a 250-word personal narrative. She also stressed the importance of leaving your Instagram account open for her to check. “PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages,” she wrote in her caption. “Starting NOW!”

So why does she need to look at people’s Instagram accounts? To make sure they actually do need the money. “Make sure your Instagram is open because I’m going to make sure that you really do need it,” she jokingly said in the clip. “Don’t be lying so you can lend your boyfriend some f–king money. No, you don’t gotta show us your p–y, but if you wanna DM it to me I don’t motherf–king mind.”

In a press release, Fashion Nova founder and CEO Richard Saghian clarified, “People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the [novel] coronavirus.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)