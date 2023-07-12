Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Princess Kate may not have participated in the Royal Charity Polo Cup, but for fashion fans, she was the star of the show. The Princess of Wales attended the event at Guards Polo Club on Wednesday, July 6, in Windsor, England. She cheered on her husband, Prince William, from the sidelines, looking absolutely breathtaking in a cornflower blue Beulah dress.

This dress is currently only available for preorder … and it retails for £550 (about $704). It has a midi length with blouson sleeves and a unique blue and white floral print with a porcelain-like design. Love the look but not so thrilled about the price? You’ll want to check out this R.Vivimos dress from Amazon ASAP!

Get the R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Floral Print Tassel Bohemian Midi Dress for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This R.Vivimos dress costs about 95% less than Kate’s Beulah frock and is just as beautiful. You may even prefer it, thanks to adorable details like the tassel tie neckline. We also love that it’s made of a breathable cotton blend, allowing you to rock those enchanting blouson sleeves even in the summer.

The light blue colorway with white flowers is easily the best choice for channeling Kate, but this dress does come in 40 total colorways, so you have options, to say the least! Kate wore hers with nude heels, but we’d love to see this R.Vivimos piece with simple sneakers as well or even strappy slides for more casual days. You can see other similar dresses we love below as well!

Shop more blue and white floral dresses we love:

