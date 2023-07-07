Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love wearing mascara. Yes, as simple as it sounds, I adore testing out various mascaras and seeing which provides the ultimate lash effect. Applying mascara is part of my morning beauty routine to start my day, and it’s always fun reaching for a product with a celebrity stamp of approval. I’ve been following numerous makeup artists over the years to get the scoop on what they use, and one product which kept popping up is the Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara.

When it comes to A-list ladies who inspire my purchases, Meghan Markle, Winnie Harlow and Sydney Sweeney are at the top of the list. There are many more, but these are the natural stunners who I rely on for makeup inspo, because they have one thing in common: exuding a classy style and using this mascara.

Harlow shared with Popsugar that this mascara has a silicone-bristle brush to lengthen your lashes without smudging or flaking them. “I always prefer a spiky-bristled brush, like rubber,” the supermodel said. “I just feel like it lengthens your lashes so much. And I’m not really a volume-lash type of girl. I’m a length girl.” Meanwhile, during her much-publicized time on Suits, Markle reportedly loved this drugstore-brand product, according to the show’s makeup artist. Additionally, Euphoria sensation Sweeney shared her top beauty picks with The Cut back in 2021 — highlighting this “really cheap” mascara she has used for her “entire life.”

Here’s how I incorporate this celeb-loved mascara into my beauty regimen. After getting ready, I lightly brush the wand onto the ends of my lashes to lengthen and separate them. After applying one coat, I was amazed at the results. I looked like I was in a music video! I’ve tested high-end brands and didn’t see any results — but this made all the difference.

Thanks to this remarkable lash effect, over 84,000 shoppers have given this mascara five stars. Reviewers claim they love the “volume and length” this mascara adds to their lashes, and claim it’s “easy to apply.” They also suggest putting on just “one coat” to see results. Intrigued? We get it — join Us and the Maybelline mavens to get your own lashes for days.

See it: Get the Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara (originally $13) for $10 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, Friday, July 7, but are subject to change.

