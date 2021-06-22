Prime Day: Shop the Mascara Line Meghan Markle Loves for Just $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mascara is easily the makeup product that always gives Us the biggest case of FOMO. When we find a foundation or a blush we really like, we’ll repurchase it over and over again, but with mascara, it’s hard to feel completely satisfied with our current pick. How do we know our lashes won’t look that much longer or more voluminous with that other brand?

And so, we keep purchasing new ones. But that same FOMO feeling always begins to swirl around in our heads once more. What do we have to do to make it go away? Try super expensive, top beauty brands and hope for the best? That could work, or you could spend $5 on a mascara from a line even Meghan Markle adores!

Get the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara (originally $9) for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Lydia Sellers, Markle’s former makeup artist, spoke to Hello! magazine a few years ago about the Duchess of Sussex’s makeup preferences and personal beauty favorites. Usually, makeup artists introduce their clients to new products, but in this case, Markle was the one to show Sellers her go-to mascara!

“Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara,” Sellers explained. “I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It’s great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets.”

You can find the Luscious version of this mascara here, but we definitely recommend the $5 regular version, which has a whopping number of reviews!

This mascara has 10 layers of bristles on a curved brush to help coat and curl every lash for a “full-fan effect.” It claims to volumize without clumping, and it’s buildable so you can always layer up for a more dramatic effect. It’s been ophthalmologist-tested and deemed safe for contact lenses, and it’s even made for every lash type. Whether your eyelashes are straight, sparse, short or unruly, this affordable mascara could be your next holy grail!

