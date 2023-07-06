Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jessica Alba is a jack (or jill) of all trades. Not only is the brunette beauty a talented actress, but she’s also a successful businesswoman — as the founder of the Honest Company, Alba has made her mark producing clean consumer goods. She’s also the mother of three, so she’s one busy woman! The Fantastic Four star needs a versatile wardrobe that can take her from a Hollywood backlot to the boardroom.

One stunning piece that Alba can style in many different settings is this pink puff-sleeve top. While filming a GRWM video on Instagram, she said, “I’m about to head out to a board meeting. I love this top because it’s just a movie all on its own, and I can go to dinner with just the top and the pants. But when I’m doing board meeting things, put on the blazer.” She topped off the look with matching pink kitten heels, pink lipstick and a pink handbag.

You can shop Alba’s exact blouse here, but we found a similar style for less! This ribbed knit top features sheer polka dot sleeves for a fun touch. Keep scrolling to shop this affordable find from Amazon!

Get the Miduo Women’s Square Neck Polka Dot Long-Sleeve Ribbed Knit Top for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Miduo ribbed knit top is such a cute style any time of year! Crafted from a soft knit, this long-sleeve top works on a cool summer night, a crisp fall day, a nippy winter afternoon or an early spring evening. Great for transitional weather! The lightweight knit is smooth, soft and stretchy for all-day comfort. And the slim-fit silhouette is ultra-flattering on your figure!

Choose from 13 long-sleeve colors and four short-sleeve shades! Shoppers say that the material is high quality, long enough to tuck into pants and not itchy at all. Just like Alba suggested, you can dress this shirt up or down! Go from the office to happy hour in this pretty puff-sleeve top.

Reviewers rave about this ribbed knit top! “This is THE CUTEST top,” one customer gushed. “Super flattering and true to size. The perfect go-to office shirt. Especially in summer since the sleeves are sheer.” Another shopper shared, “It fits perfect and it’s my favorite top above everything else!”

Emulate Alba’s chicc celeb style with this puff-sleeve piece from Amazon!

