Princess Kate is saying goodbye to her suits — for now.

Kate, 41, broke her weeks-long suit-wearing streak when she stepped out on Wednesday, October 11, in a monochromatic knit skirt set.

The Princess of Wales wore a cream knit pullover sweater featuring tortoise shell buttons down the sides of each sleeve and paired it with a matching cream ribbed knit mid-length skirt. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps, Simone Rocha earrings and a taupe Tusting Mini Holly bag. She wore her chocolate brown hair in loose waves and opted for her signature black eyeliner to finish the look off.

Refreshingly, the knit sweater and skirt set is not by a luxury designer label but by the popular French mid-price brand Sezane, and the skirt is still available for purchase online.

Kate has long had a penchant for wearing a mix of high and low-end pieces. Some of her favorite affordable labels include Reiss, Mango, Superga, & Other Stories and Zara. Her luxury favorites include Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead, Stella McCartney, Mulberry and Erdem.

On Tuesday, October 10, Kate hosted the “Exploring Our Emotional Worlds” forum with husband Prince William in Birmingham, England in honor of World Mental Health Day. There, the royal also opted to leave her designer clothes at home and wore a bright yellow blazer from L.K. Bennett.

Fashion fans were quick to note the end of her suit-swearing streak on Wednesday. The last time the royal was seen not wearing trousers was on September 8, when she wore a maroon coat dress from Eponine London at St. Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Wales to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II one year after her passing.

The mother of three wore the sophisticated fall outfit to visit Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham in a continued effort to honor World Mental Health Day. There, she spoke with students about how they are adjusting to the new semester and the ways in which they support each other through their mental health struggles.

“I would love to be a student again,” Kate joked as she stood in a circle with students at Nottingham Trent University. She went on to explain that her own university experience had been filled with activities that made positive impacts on her mental health. “University for me was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies and that’s sort of carried through to now, so I love trying out new things, challenging myself, whether it’s sports or music or art,” she said.