Even the royals repeat outfits — making them just like Us.

Princess Kate was seen in a sleek navy blue pinstripe suit by Holland Cooper twice in less than a week — proving the fashion faux pas is more of a myth than a style sin.

Kate, 41, first wore the look, which features a gold button-adorned blazer and high-waisted trousers when she and husband Prince William met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday, September 29. That day, Kate paired the set with a beige turtleneck, which many thought was a nod to Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs, who frequently wore the design.

“It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales,” Cook, 62, wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter). “We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health and other issues that mean a great deal to us all.”

William, 41, for his part, looked dapper in a navy blue suit teamed with a light blue button-up shirt. Cook also opted for a dark blue ensemble.

It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us. pic.twitter.com/QGVmxo9Qa5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2023

After spending time with Cook, Kate brought the suit back out when she visited Fitzalan High School in Wales to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month in the U.K. on Tuesday, October 3. Kate switched up the outfit by ditching the turtleneck for a crisp white blouse. She completed the getup with pointed-toe pumps and wore her hair in loose curls.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kate pulled off an outfit repeat. She’s been known for recycling looks for years.

After wearing the Alexander McQueen coat dress to daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015, Kate donned the look again at brother-in-law Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2019. She sported the piece for a third time at the Anzac Day services in April 2022.

Earlier this year, while greeting well-wishers ahead of King Charles III’s coronation, Kate was seen in a red Eponine coat — the same outerwear she rocked when visiting the National Portrait Gallery archives in May 2021.

In addition to specific apparel options, Kate frequently repurposes accessories, shoes, handbags and jewelry.

The brains behind the princess’ impeccable wardrobe is stylist Natasha Archer — who Kate has been working with since 2007. In May 2019, Archer received a Royal Victorian Order for her contributions to the royal family.

In addition to receiving guidance from Archer, Kate’s style has been heavily influenced by the late Queen Elizabeth II. “Many of the things that we see the Duchess of Cambridge doing today are things that she’s learned from the queen,” royal expert Bethan Holt previously told Us Weekly exclusively.

Holt explained that the duchess uses color and “different symbols to send messages” similar to how the monarch had done with her wardrobe for decades before her death. (Her Majesty died peacefully at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022.)