



Kate Middleton loves a major jewelry moment and for her latest look on A Berry Royal Christmas, she made it happen with the help of Queen Elizabeth.

In an episode of the BBC One show that airs tonight, December 16, the Duchess of Cambridge borrowed the monarch’s silver jubilee diamond and pearl earrings. This is a pair that was originally worn in 1977 to celebrate the Queen’s 25 years on the throne — a.k.a. her silver jubilee.

As previewed in a Kensington Palace Instagram post on Monday morning, the duchess wore these little stunners with a red Alessandra Rich dress, which features white polka-dots, a pussy bow top and a pleated skirt.

The Christmas baking special is a charity event in which the duchess and her husband Prince William team up with celebrity chef Mary Berry to cook a special dinner for staff and volunteers at different charities.

The mom of three seems to be a fan of her grandmother-in-law’s jewelry. Earlier this month she was spotted donning another pair of the Queen’s earrings for a NATO event held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, December 4. Middleton accessorized a long-sleeve, high-neck Emilia Wickstead gown with a favorite one of her majesty’s diamond drop earrings, which were also seen on the royal for a gala dinner in November 2017 as well as a dinner in Norway in 2018.

With that being said, Middleton knows how to find her own statement-making pieces as well. Just last week on Wednesday, December 11, she stepped out with a huge new diamond ring no one has seen before. The item includes a cluster of diamonds surrounding one giant center stone for a bling moment unlike any other. She only made it even grandeur by also rocking the Lover’s Knot tiara, a diamond-encrusted Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and matching earrings from the Diamond Chandelier Drop Demi-Parur set.