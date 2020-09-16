Kate Middleton may be an elegant, composed royal now, but we’ll never forget that sexy mesh dress she wore back in 2002 to catch the attention of Prince William. But according to fashion expert and auctioneer Kerry Taylor, that number was originally supposed to be worn as a skirt. Scandalous!

“It was meant to be a skirt actually,” Taylor tells Us Weekly in the September 16 episode of Royally Us. “And she kind of yanked it up and wore it as a dress. You know, she had a great figure, so yeah, she definitely caught Prince William’s eye that night of the rest is history.”

No kidding! The see-through dress is arguably the hottest thing we’ve ever seen the Duchess of Cambridge wear.

“I think it shows great enterprise and I actually know a little bit of naughtiness somehow,” Taylor continues. “I think it’s rather nice.”

This isn’t the only iconic royal number that Taylor’s worked with. In fact, she’s known for handling a lot of Princess Diana dresses, including the midnight blue Victor Edelstein number she wore when she danced with John Travolta at the White House in 1985. However, Taylor says that look is more of an U.S. obsession rather than a British one. “I think for America it’s the most important dress. Definitely,” she says. “I think there were other dresses which are more lavish.”

What Taylor truly loves about this ensemble, though, is the story it tells. “At this point in her life she’d lost quite a lot of weight. She was very nervous. It was her first trip to America and she wanted to dance with her hero, John Travolta, and so Nancy Reagan very quietly organized for that to happen.”

And again, the rest was history. “You could see she was so happy at that moment. It was joyous.” Well, not necessarily for everyone. “I don’t think Prince Charles necessarily was so pleased because I think she stole the show. But she tended to do that anyway, wherever she went.”

When you have the charisma and a closet like Princess Di’s, how could you not?!

