Darlings! Get excited because you’re invited to an exclusive event hosted by celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and her long-time friend Kate Moss — and trust Us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on this iconic event.

The virtual event, dubbed “Kate Moss and Charlotte Tilbury: In Conversation,” is set to take place on Wednesday, February 9 at 6 p.m. GMT — and tickets are available now. What to expect? The duo will be taking a look back at some of their favorite makeup moments that they shared through the years, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes makeup secrets.

As a sneak peek of what’s to come, the brand shared some exclusive clips with Us Weekly’s Stylish (press “play” on the video above for a teaser).

The video opens with the duo recounting Moss’s sexy Turkish Bath-themed W Magazine photo shoot from 2008, in which the model looked like a glistening goddess. Tilbury was responsible for the London native’s glam — which had to withstand some serious elements.

“That shoot was quite funny because they just kept throwing buckets of water at me,” Moss recalled, noting that it was iconic Tilbury’s glam managed to stay on all the while.

Another one of their favorite shared memories is from Alexander McQueen’s 2006 show in Paris (view it here). The designer’s “Widows of Culloden” runway show famously featured a hologram of Moss, which Tilbury so perfectly describes “equal parts haunting and amazing.”

And finally, they discussed the moment in which Moss accepted David Bowie’s Best Male Artist Award at the 2014 BRIT Awards.

Moss recalled how she epically dressed like the famed musician — and close friend — for the special occasion, wearing his “rabbit costume,” first debuted at his Ziggy Stardust show performed at London’s Rainbow Theater in 1972.

“That was a good night. I actually remember how nervous I was,” said Moss, adding that Bowie gave her a script prior to the event.

There’s more where that came from! During the event, Charlotte’s niece, Sofia and Global Pro artist, Kelechi, will show you how to achieve Moss and Jourdan Dunn’s flawless makeup looks from the Beautiful Skin Foundation campaign. (FYI, you need this product if you don’t have it already).

Want in? Tickets are available now for “Kate Moss and Charlotte Tilbury: In Conversation,” but you ought to act fast because they’re free, but limited! Lock in your spot here.

