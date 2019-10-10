



Kate Moss’ 17-year-old daughter Lila Moss just released photos from her newest campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty — and the pics double as makeup inspiration to carry with you into 2020.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

On Tuesday, October 8, the model posted a stunning photo to her Instagram feed sporting a glamorous and modern look. In addition to a flawless complexion, Lila’s look featured lip gloss, glowy blush and black nails with on-trend jewel-appliques. But the star of the show was her expertly applied double-winged liner created using the brand’s newest product: Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliner.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

The brand-new liner is the liquid version of the brand’s bestselling eye crayon. It comes in seven metallic shades including a shiny black that’s perfect for all you cat-eye lovers and a cranberry-colored hue named Glamaroon, ideal for makeup devotees who love to play with color.

Moss’ makeup look was created by none other than Internet-famous makeup artist and newly-appointed Global Artistry Advisor NikkieTutorials. “It’s the shiniest liquid liner I’ve ever used and it lasts all day,” the makeup artist wrote in an Instagram caption of Moss’ look.

Thankfully, Nikkie also shared how to recreate Moss’ fabulous eyeliner look. Nikkie used four shades: “Blacquer on the bottom, topped with an ombré of Gold Getter, Star Magic and Blitz Coin.” She also made the model’s lashes look voluminous as ever and if we were to take a wild guess, we’d say she used Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Volume Mascara to perfect those lashes.

Lila was announced as the 2019 face of Marc Jacobs Beauty back in 2018. The brand shared the news via Instagram with the caption, “Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined. With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully.”

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

The brand continued, “Thank you, Lila, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, @katemossagency and @jeffersonhack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!