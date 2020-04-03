Kate Moss Sold This Iconic Coat for Coronavirus Relief

Kate Moss is doing her part to help provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic. For her, that means selling one of the most iconic pieces in her closet.

As a part of the Vestiaire Collective, the 46-year-old style icon donated her vintage leopard-print coat to be auctioned off by the luxe reseller during a charity benefit to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The proceeds from this auction went to organizations such as The World Health Organization, the Italian Lombardia Region Fundraising, France/Paris Hospitals Foundation and Madrid’s La Paz Hospital.

The item worn by the British beauty on multiple occasions sold for $285.43 on Tuesday, March 31. However, there are still other items up for sale. In fact, Moss isn’t the only A-lister to take part in this auction. Rachel Weisz, Thandie Newton, Carine Roitfeld, Charlotte Tilbury and many more stylish celebs donated items to be sold.

Vestiaire Collective co-founder and president, Fanny Moizant, was quite impressed with people’s generosity and ability to pull together in a time of need. “It’s great to see so many parts of the fashion industry act in such a resourceful way to support the effort,” she told Vogue. “I’m really happy that we can use our platform and community to play a part.”

Vogue Japan’s Anna dello Russo, who is selling items to aid the Italian Lombardia Region Fundas well, told Vogue, “In 30 years of my career, I’ve never assisted to something like this before. Today, this pandemic transformed us into a militant audience. In my small part, I feel I need to do everything I can to be helpful for the people involved in the fight against this virus.”

If you want to join in and help — or just peruse some beautiful pieces of clothing — you can check out the Vestiaire Collective’s Covid-19 charity sale here.

