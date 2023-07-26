Kate Walsh tried out the viral TikTok aging filter — and didn’t love the results.

The 55-year-old actress took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 25, to test out the latest trend on the social media platform. With the filter, Walsh’s face transformed subtly, growing more texture and some wrinkles.

While the difference is minor, Walsh gave the app’s prediction a “hard no.”

“Also — powder?!” she yelled into the camera while examining the changes. “What happens? I get old, sad and I’m really shiny?”

She then turned her head to the side and pointed out that her nose appeared larger. “Hold on, let me try to look happier,” she said while smiling at the camera. “No! I still look like I drank all night and licked a salt wheel after I made my newspaper shavings,” joking that she looked like a rodent.

“This one is a hard no from me 🤣👵 Won’t catch me licking any salt wheels anytime soon…” Walsh captioned the post. Fans were quick to praise Walsh’s appearance in the comments section, pointing out that the filter still made her look beautiful. One wrote, “UR AGING FINE LIKE WINEEEE,” to which Walsh replied, “This filter is more like spoiled milk 🤣.” Another added, “Kate you look GORGEOUS what?!” Another social media user gushed, “U look beautiful!”

Although Walsh wasn’t a fan of the TikTok filter, she has been candid about embracing aging. “Life gets better and better [as time goes by],” she told Women’s Day in August 2022. “This idea that we’re supposed to stay the same, or stay how we were when we were 20 to when we’re 30, when we’re 40, when we’re 50 — that’s just a fallacy.”

She continued, “No one really tells you what it’s like to get older — but it’s pretty fabulous if you go with the flow and make the changes that you need to make to take care of yourself … In many ways, post-50 has also been a great gift. It’s just more information on how to take better care of myself and how to live well.”

Walsh also shared her skincare routine and revealed that she does “tend to have” dry skin. To combat the skin texture, she uses the Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 and BIOEFFECT EGF Body Serum. She also relies on the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil all year long to moisturize her face. She explained that she’s a “big fan of keeping” her beauty routine simple” so “you don’t have to spend a fortune on things to keep your skin hydrated and healthy and looking good.”

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Courteney Cox and more have also played with the aging filter.