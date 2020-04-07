Serving up a major case of déjà vu! On Monday, April 6, Katharine McPhee tried on a gown last worn in 2006 — and the 36-year-old singer still looks absolutely breathtaking in the dress.

The Waitress star slipped on the yellow halter-neck dress while self-quarantining at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The gown features a plunging neckline and a high-leg slit that accentuates the performer’s rockin’ bod.

The last time McPhee wore the bright-colored gown was when she performed on American Idol as a 22-year-old. To prove it, she shared a photo series on Instagram with her 730k Instagram followers, showing them a pic of her wearing the dress today versus 14 years ago.

In the accompanying caption, McPhee wrote, “It’s day 26 of quarantine and we’re breaking out dresses from 14 years ago. Might have to resurrect this moment, on a red carpet, once we are out of this.”

The Broadway star looked equally as fabulous 14 years ago. The main point of difference is that she had long hair that was styled in voluminous curls to perform on the show.

McPhee’s recreated the American Idol down to the little details like a microphone. But instead of wearing large hoop earrings like she did back in the day, she wore small dainty ones. And this time around, she also donned a delicate gold necklace.

Stars flocked to the comments section to comment on how amazing McPhee looks in the old dress. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna wrote, “BODY!!!!!!!!!” Katie Couric said, “I could not fit into a dress from two years ago. 😬”

The same evening that McPhee posted the IG photo in the dress, she shot an IGTV video with husband David Foster to recreate that American Idol performance. She sang Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” just like she did on the popular singing competition. The star was the show’s runner-up for the fifth season.

McPhee has been performing on social media with Foster to encourage social distancing and entertain fans. To promote her latest IGTV video, McPhee created an American Idol audition tape.

She captioned the video, “Kat & Dave Show: American Idol Night. @americanidol 🎤 Tomorrow at 5:30pm PST/ 8:30pm ET on Insta live. Wear your best Juicy sweatsuit, bring out your hot pink Motorola razr and AIM all your friends! See ya then.”

