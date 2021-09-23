From tablecloth to toga! Kathy Hilton is a constant source of entertainment, but her most recent stint may just be her most comical (and confusing) one yet.

The 62-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rolled up to Craigs restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 21, wearing a pretty pink tweed mini dress.

But after eating some good food and exchanging what we could only imagine to be great stories with friends Faye Resnick and Elliot Mintz, she exited the restaurant in an entirely different ensemble.

And while we wouldn’t put it past the Bravo star to have a spare change of clothes in tow or a designer friend at the ready, it appears that the style switch-up was of the makeshift kind.

Because believe it or not, Hilton left the restaurant wearing what appears to be a standard white table cloth. Sure, she put a stylish spin on the rectangular piece of fabric, twisting it into a halter neckline. Still, the table tag was peeking out clear as day.

As for her OG dress? The socialite had Mintz carry it to the car. Maybe there was a stain on it? Maybe Hilton just wanted a change of clothes? It’s all really up in the air, but one thing is for certain: the reality star can do no wrong.

She even got in on the joke, reposting a few memes to her Instagram Stories. “All I want to know is how Kathy Hilton ended up wearing a tablecloth AND making it look couture,” a person wrote, asking celebrity gossip account Deux Moi if they “had any updates.”

Bravo fans across the board had thoughts along the same line, with many taking to Twitter to share their thought, comments and concerns.

“But Kim is the weird one …. yeah, right,” a fan quipped, sharing a picture of Hilton dressed in the white sheath. “WHAT happened at that dinner,” another person questioned. “Kathy is hella funny yo,” another person added.

Exactly what went down at the dinner table may remain a mystery, but Hilton’s night prior to her wardrobe mishap is all over social media. The star co-hosted the Christmas in September charity event alongside daughters Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton. The event was held at The Abbey in West Hollywood and raises money for Children in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Paris, who is engaged to Carter Reum, wore a plaid skirt and red blouse, which she accessorized with thigh-high black boots and Gucci bag. Nikki, who is known for stealing her mom’s clothes, wore a plaid dress.