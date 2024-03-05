Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Katie Holmes Personifies Elegance in Black Floor-Length Gown at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala

By
Katie Holmes Personifies Elegance in Black Floor Length Gown at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala
Katie Holmes Marleen Moise/WireImage/Getty Images

Katie Holmes is proving that a little black dress never goes out of style.

The 45-year-old actress attended Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 gala on Monday, March 4, in a black sleeveless gown that featured a high cowl neck and side pockets. She teamed the elegant dress with a pair of black peep-toe heels that featured white roses on top.

For jewelry, the Dawson’s Creek alum opted for silver dangling earrings, a silver nose ring and a simple thin bracelet on her right wrist.

Holmes wore her hair down and parted in the middle. She tied the whole look together by sporting black eyeliner, dark pink lipstick and bronzed cheeks.

See Katie Holmes Best Fashion Moments: Photos

Related: See Katie Holmes Best Fashion Moments: Red Carpet, Street Style and More

In recent weeks, Holmes has been keeping it simple, mainly opting for all-black outfits to events.

Katie Holmes Personifies Elegance in Black Floor Length Gown at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala
Katie Holmes Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On February 13, Holmes attended the Michael Kors fall/winter 2024 fashion show in New York City in a black sheer lace dress over a black lace bra.

She accessorized the monochromatic look with a black blazer, a pair of white strappy heels and a white clutch purse. She wore her hair down in loose waves and added a swipe of bright red lipstick to top it all off.

loreal-facial-tanning-drops

Deal of the Day

Keep on Glowing With These Self-Tanning Facial Drops — Now 28% Off View Deal

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

On February 7, Holmes opted for black again when she attended a Chanel event during New York Fashion Week. She donned a black two-piece set, which featured a cropped cardigan and matching black side-slit pants.

‘Dawson's Creek‘ stars Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson

Related: 'Dawson's Creek' Cast: Then & Now

She paired the outfit with white and black pumps and a black quilted Chanel purse. She wore her hair in a side braid and made her features pop with dark red lipstick and smokey eyeshadow.

Katie Holmes Personifies Elegance in Black Floor Length Gown at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala
Katie Holmes Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

In an interview with Glamour published on April 12, 2023, Holmes opened up about her relationship with fashion. “I enjoy the craftsmanship,” she said. “I enjoy putting things together. And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she’s very detail oriented, and that inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design.”

In this article

Katie Holmes Just Brought Back a Questionable Early 2000s Trend on the Red Carpet

Katie Holmes

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!