Katie Holmes is proving that a little black dress never goes out of style.

The 45-year-old actress attended Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 gala on Monday, March 4, in a black sleeveless gown that featured a high cowl neck and side pockets. She teamed the elegant dress with a pair of black peep-toe heels that featured white roses on top.

For jewelry, the Dawson’s Creek alum opted for silver dangling earrings, a silver nose ring and a simple thin bracelet on her right wrist.

Holmes wore her hair down and parted in the middle. She tied the whole look together by sporting black eyeliner, dark pink lipstick and bronzed cheeks.

In recent weeks, Holmes has been keeping it simple, mainly opting for all-black outfits to events.

On February 13, Holmes attended the Michael Kors fall/winter 2024 fashion show in New York City in a black sheer lace dress over a black lace bra.

She accessorized the monochromatic look with a black blazer, a pair of white strappy heels and a white clutch purse. She wore her hair down in loose waves and added a swipe of bright red lipstick to top it all off.

On February 7, Holmes opted for black again when she attended a Chanel event during New York Fashion Week. She donned a black two-piece set, which featured a cropped cardigan and matching black side-slit pants.

She paired the outfit with white and black pumps and a black quilted Chanel purse. She wore her hair in a side braid and made her features pop with dark red lipstick and smokey eyeshadow.

In an interview with Glamour published on April 12, 2023, Holmes opened up about her relationship with fashion. “I enjoy the craftsmanship,” she said. “I enjoy putting things together. And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she’s very detail oriented, and that inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design.”