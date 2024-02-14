Katie Holmes is revealing her darker side — sartorially speaking, that is.

The 45-year-old actress attended the Michael Kors runway show at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 13, in a sheer black floor-length dress. The monochromatic number featured lace detailing and a tiered skirt. She wore a black lacy bra underneath as well as a pair of black high-waisted underwear.

She accessorized the daring look with a black oversized blazer, sheer tights, white strappy heels and a white clutch purse. She topped the look off with a swipe of bright red lipstick and styled her hair in beachy, relaxed waves.

Holmes posed for photographers before joining other celebrities in the front row, including Anna Wintour, Blake Lively, Brie Larson, Rachel Brosnahan, Gabrielle Union and Nina Dobrev.

This is far from the first runway show the Dawson’s Creek alum has attended this season — and her outfits have been just as diverse as the events she has attended.

Holmes put an unexpected spin on the Canadian tuxedo when she turned up at the Alice + Olivia show on Saturday, February 10. She wore a light button-down denim shirt tucked into faded, dark blue baggy jeans. She topped the look off with a white fitted motorcycle jacket and neon pink heels.

The day prior, on Friday, February 9, Holmes played with color again at the Prada makeup and skincare launch party in Brooklyn. There, she wore a mid-length lime green silk skirt, paired with a gray cardigan, black heels and a black purse.

Holmes kept her color palette neutral on Wednesday, February 7, when she wore a navy two-piece Chanel set to the opening of the new Chanel jewelry flagship store on Fifth Avenue. Her outfit featured a shrunken navy cardigan and matching wide-leg pants with a split hem.