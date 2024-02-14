Blake Lively traded the football field for the catwalk.

Lively, 36, attended New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 13, to support her friend, Michael Kors, for his RTW Fall 2024 fashion show. The actress stunned in a brown animal print ensemble. The look featured a giraffe-patterned skirt and jacket that she paired with a brown top and matching boots and purse.

“I can’t believe I’m here,” Lively said to Entertainment Tonight while at the event. “I almost showed up with wet hair and no makeup, which, I’m really glad I didn’t have to because nobody could make it to me in time to get me ready. I don’t make myself look like this, I would like to.”

Lively shared that she made it a priority to come to the show to support Kors since he was the one who brought her to her first fashion excursion.

“He included me, so I will always, always show up for him,” she gushed on Tuesday.

In addition to Lively, Brie Larson, Katie Holmes, Gabrielle Union, Abigail Spencer, Rachel Zegler, Rachel Brosnahan, Kelsea Ballerini, Nina Dobrev and more stars were present for Tuesday’s big runway show.

Lively’s Fashion Week appearance came two days after she joined pal Taylor Swift to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. While at the game, Lively dazzled in the stands as she rocked a red tracksuit and nearly $500,000 worth of jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

In addition to gems, she also donned Deadpool & Wolverine friendship charms on a bracelet to support her husband, Ryan Reynolds. During the big game, a trailer for Reynolds’ upcoming Deadpool movie debuted and the actor, 47, jokingly poked fun at his wife for being at the game.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” Reynolds captioned his own Instagram snap on Sunday, February 11.

Reynolds later responded he found his wife after she shared a picture of the Deadpool and Wolverine charms with the football field in the background.

When Lively came home to Reynolds and their four children the following day, she returned the favor by coyly responding to his question.

“Honey I’m home,” she teased via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself in their living room. “My day was good. Yours?”

Lively donned patchwork jeans and a long red cardigan with New Balance sneakers. She completed the look with the Deadpool and Wolverine best friend charms on her necklace.