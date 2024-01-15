Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For celebrities, finding stylish clothes to wear isn’t exactly difficult. With big budgets and stylists, it seems like a breeze to get dressed when you’re on the A-list! So naturally, when we see someone famous wear something multiple times, it has to be good. Since November, Katie Holmes has been snapped rocking this classic camel coat on multiple occasions — and we instantly understand why. The double-breasted garment serves cool girl chic thanks to its oversized silhouette, peak lapels and camel color — while its simple design makes it versatile enough to rock with countless outfits. Plus, the item’s long length and wool fabric can keep cold air out on New York’s most frigid days.

After seeing her ensemble, we were inspired to step up our own winter coat game. However, hers is a little hard on the budget — coming in at $495. Naturally, we went to Amazon to see if we could find something similar. To our delight, we found a few excellent options, but the Himosyber Double Breasted Camel Jacket is our favorite. Read on for the style scoop!

Get the Himosyber Double Breasted Camel Jacket for just $76 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Allowing us to feel like we can achieve Holmes’ cozy-chic style too, the lookalike has peak lapels, large front button closures and an oversized silhouette. Also like Holmes’ coat, this one boasts a maxi length, is made of a wool-polyester blend and offers large pockets on the side for keeping your hands toasty-warm.

We love how it can be paired with nearly all of your winter looks — such as sweats and a pair of tennis shoes for a casual vibe, or even over a sweater dress for a more elevated date night look. The Amazon pick conveniently comes with a matching waist belt which cinches the waist for a flattering, fitted vibe, and also comes in more colors to choose from — including white and black. Plus, the fact that it’s easily machine-washable is icing on the cake!

Shop the celebrity-approved style in several similar, more affordable options below. Happy shopping, people!

