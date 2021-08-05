Bachelorette beauty tips! Katie Thurston decided to share her best kept beauty secret — and it turns out her go-to makeup product is pretty affordable.

The 30-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories to give fans a little insight into how she whips her brows into shape, showing just one half of her face on camera.

“So I get a lot of questions about my brows so I thought this would be a good time to show you what it looks like with makeup on and without makeup on,” the bank marketing manager said, revealing one makeup-free eyebrow. “They’re just like nonexistent, I don’t know why they’re so light.”

While her hair may be on the lighter side, Bachelorette fans would never know. Her brows are always filled in to perfection.

“Anyways, I don’t have them microbladed,” she said to her 854,000 followers, referencing a tattooing technique that helps brows appear fuller.

Instead, she relies on the Sephora Collection Retractable Brow Pencil, which retails for just $12. The product has a waterproof formula and fine tip that makes creating hair-like strokes simple as can be. Flip it over to the other side, and there’s a spoolie to help blend in the product and give the brows a fluffy appearance.

Think a pricier product will do a better job? According to Thurston, this Sephora one is the best of the best. “I’ve used expensive ones and this is still the best one for me,” she wrote above a screenshot of the product.

While the Bachelorette star has received questions on her brow routine, she’s also received a fair share of criticism over her beauty and style choices this season.

In a one-on-one date with former contestant Greg Grippo, the Washington native wore her hair in a side part and a plain scoop-neck green t-shirt, skinny jeans and Axel Arigato Clean 90 Low-Top Sneakers.

Given the whole millennial vibe, Thurston took to Twitter in anticipation of the haters. “Skinny jeans and side part. Come for me Gen Z. #TheBachelorette,” she wrote.

And come for her they did, with fans calling out her clothing like crazy. “But like why not even a V neck,” a user wrote. Another said, “Why do the stylists hate Katie do you think.” To the latter, Thurston clapped back: “I dress myself.”

The reality star isn’t afraid to stand up for her fashion choices. And in June, she shared a message about how she plans on dealing with her critics via Instagram Stories.

“All right, I’m creating a new rule for myself. anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you,” Thurston, who first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor said. “I mean, I know a lot of you guys don’t have any hate about it. They’re just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it’s just like, god damn.”