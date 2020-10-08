Back at it! Katy Perry made a triumphant return to her work as a judge on American Idol after giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove. And naturally, she went all out for the occasion.

On Wednesday, October 7, the 35-year-old songstress was back on set for the ABC show wearing a totally out-there cow print ensemble by Christian Siriano. The outfit was comprised of a puff-sleeve peplum top with skinny trousers and accessorized with a hat, earrings, fingerless gloves and pointy-toe pumps all in the same black-and-white animal print.

The “Fireworks” singer welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom on August 26. When announcing the birth, the duo shared the news via UNICEF.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the statement read. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

Perry has never been afraid to go bold when it comes to fashion. After all, who could forget her 2019 Met Gala look for Camp: Notes on Fashion? She showed up to the pink carpet looking like a chandelier courtesy of Jeremy Scott. She even lit up! And for the afterparty, she attended in a cheeseburger costume, wearing a little slip dress that looked like lettuce underneath.

For a Disney-themed night on American Idol in April 2019, she channeled her inner villain and dressed up as Ursula from The Little Mermaid. For the Disney Family Singalong back in May, she rocked a Dumbo costume that was equal parts wild and totally on-point.

