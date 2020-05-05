Katy Perry Shares ‘What Would Have Been’ Her 2020 Met Gala Outfit: Pic

Pregnant Katy Perry wasn’t able to wear her 2020 Met Gala costume on the red carpet, but that didn’t stop her from sharing the fun ensemble with her 95.1 million Instagram followers.

See the Wildest Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

On Monday, May 4 — the date the historically stylish event was originally scheduled to take place — the 35-year-old posted a photo of the red Jean Paul Gaultier number. The unique corset features a cone bra and was designed to accentuate the star’s pregnant belly.

In the accompanying caption, the “Never Really Over” singer wrote, “what would have been… #TheMetBall2020💔.”

View this post on Instagram what would have been… #TheMetBall2020💔 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 4, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

This year’s Met Gala was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement on March 16, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said, “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled.”

At this time, the postponed Met Gala remains unscheduled, but the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition is set to open on October 29.

This year’s Met Gala theme and exhibition was “Time: Fashion and Duration.” Museum curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue that the theme’s “a reimagining of fashion history that’s fragmented, discontinuous and heterogeneous.”

Met Gala 2019: See the Wildest Hair and Makeup on the Red Carpet

So how does that tie into what Katy Perry was going to wear? Well, fans were quick to note in the comments section of her Instagram post that it looks like her outfit paid homage to Madonna’s iconic cone bra, which was also created by the famed French designer.

One person commented, “Noooooooooo this Madonna gaultier cone homage!?! RIP 😭.” Another fashion-loving Instagram user said, “I can’t believe we’re missing out on this.” A third fan declared, “Wear it queen.”

The American Idol judge has yet to share a photo in the leggy ensemble, but Perry fans continue to hold out hope. She’s likely resisting to formally debut the number in the future.

The Top 10 Best Beauty Looks from the Met Gala 2018, Ranked

Perry wasn’t the only star to admit that she was sad that the Met Gala couldn’t take place this year. So many A-listers took to social media to share some of their fondest memories from the iconic event, as well as their favorite fashion looks of all time.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)