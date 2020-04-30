Katy Perry Wears a Onesie Covered in Orlando Bloom's Face

Katy Perry is repping her baby daddy in the most Katy Perry-way possible.

On Wednesday, April 29, the “Firework” singer appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her pregnancy while wearing a onesie covered in her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s face. Because, why not?

Katy Perry’s Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom — See How She Hid and Embraces Her Bump

GMA host Amy Robach pointed out the absurd outfit, saying, “I see you like to keep your dog and your [fiancé] all around you on your hoodie there.”

Perry replied, “Yes, my onesie is just his face repeated. I’m repping him while he’s sleeping in with a pillow over his head in the other room, lucky.” She continued to explain that she wears this hilarious look to the doctor’s office sometimes for OBGYN appointments. “I was wondering who was going to inherit all of my absurd costumes,” she said. Guess her daughter will!

Katy Perry’s Craziest Style Moments

On Friday, April 3, the 35-year-old songstress revealed that she was having a little girl in an Instagram post that featured Bloom covered in pink icing. “It’s a girl,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. There’s a wide range of wacky looks from which the couple’s daughter can choose, from the 2019 Met Gala hamburger afterparty number to the campy ripped ticket minidress she wore to the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2010.

This wild onesie has made a public appearance before Wednesday’s broadcast, when Perry virtually stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier in the month. It must be one of her favorite quarantine looks!

Chrissy Teigen’s pulled a similar stunt, rocking a set of leggings covered in her husband John Legend’s face. On Thursday, February 6, the cookbook author took to Instagram to show off a new pair of striped bottoms that were sent to her. “We get … really random stuff sent to the house,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)