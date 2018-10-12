Pretty in pink, indeed! In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Katy Perry rocked a sparkly bubblegum-colored ensemble at the 2018 QVC x FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala in NYC on Thursday, October 11, that was giving Us all kinds of retro Barbie vibes. Oh, and she even wore a pair of shoes from her own footwear collection for the event!

“Putting my best foot forward in The Memphis by @katyperrycollections at #FFANY’S 25th anniversary benefiting breast cancer research 🎀,” Perry shared on Instagram along with pics of her super girlie outfit.

The American Idol judge helped kickoff QVC and FFANY’s annual BCA sale, which allows customers to shop brands like Michael Kors, March Fisher, Via Spiga and more at a major discount for one day only. This year’s sale was on October 11, and, to date, the philanthropic shopping event has raised some $55 million for charities benefiting breast cancer research, treatment and prevention.

Breast cancer awareness is a cause close to Perry’s heart. She lost her aunt to the disease in 1986, and she signed on to be the face of the 2018 QVC x FFANY campaign in her honor. At the gala on Thursday night, the songstress made a statement in pink.

In addition to her $129 patent leather pumps, which include a sculptural rose gold-accented heel, the footwear designer strutted her stuff in a ’60-inspired Galia Lahav sequin jumpsuit, Kallati Jewelry earrings and glam gloves.

To complement the Barbie doll-meets-Brigitte Bardot look, mane man Shon Ju styled a blonde bouffant complete with wispy side bangs and a pink sequin headband. In keeping with the monochromatic theme, makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave the star a dramatic magenta smokey eye. Bold brows, a velvety complexion and rosy matte lip completed the retro-glam style that further raised awareness for a very worthy cause.

Want to get involved in BCA month? Check out some of our favorite fashion, jewelry and beauty finds that are donating proceeds to charity all October long!

