Katy Perry seems to have a new hair color, length and look every other day all thanks to her awesome wigs (and the help of a good glam squad). But Friday, April 19’s, blonde, shoulder-length look seems to have topped them all, bringing in more likes on Instagram than her engagement photo with Orland Bloom featuring her massive pink diamond.

Wigging Out! Stars Are Mixing Up Their Hair Looks With Wigs

In a mirror selfie with Kardashian-favorite hairstylist Chris Appleton, the “Firework” singer looked almost unrecognizable with soft blonde strands. Whether it was the undone style, the longer cut or the buttery hue, people really seemed to respond. At 2.5 million likes to date, this blonde wig pic garnered over 400,000 more likes than her engagement photo with Bloom, which earned 2.1 likes.

As you may remember, on February 15, the American Idol judge shared an up-close selfie with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor showing off her vintage-looking ring, a pink center gem surrounded by eight petal-like diamonds set in yellow gold. But the possibly five million dollar ring seems to have stood no chance against this new look.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

Besides different shades of blonde the “Roar” singer has colored her hair red, pink, purple… the list goes on! Even though her current go-to seems to be lighter shades, a couple years ago she was all about a dark, almost-black, hue often accented with pink or blue streaks.

The one thing that’s always remained the same is her fearlessness when it comes to going big with her look. She bleached her brows for the 2016 Met Gala and on the February 2019 cover of Paper magazine. Just last night, April 21, she channeled her inner villain dressing up as Ursula from The Little Mermaid for American Idol’s Disney-themed night.

The whole thing got Us thinking: Is this warm hue on the natural blonde her best look ever? We decided to see with a poll! Purple, auburn, black or blonde, which Katy Perry hair color is your favorite? Vote below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!