Kelly Clarkson and son Remington channeled old Hollywood glamour as they attended the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Clarkson, 41, and the 7-year-old walked the red carpet on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com arena in Las Vegas. The singer stunned in an all-white off the shoulder gown. She accessorized the look with Jared Atelier diamond earrings and a matching necklace and wore her hair down in soft curls. Remington, meanwhile, looked dapper in a red velvet suit and white ruffled shirt. He completed the outfit with a brightly colored boutonnière and spiked brown boots.

Clarkson is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 66th annual awards for her tenth studio record, Chemistry. The album was largely inspired by her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The pair, who finalized their divorce in March 2022, share Remington as well as 9-year-old daughter River Rose.

While speaking about the creation of Chemistry, which hit shelves in June 2023, Clarkson revealed that many of the songs were written spontaneously on a plane late at night as her relationship continued to dwindle.

“Those were very emotional moments. First of all, I was exhausted emotionally, just from going through a divorce. And I was working very hard, two or three jobs at once, plus flying my kids,” she told Variety in June 2023. “Every night I’d go right after work, have to fly, then fly back. I’d have my headphones on and everything would go away. It was dark and, because it was always at nighttime and 35,000 feet in the air, it’s the one place where people aren’t really bothering you and talking to you and wanting something from you, so it was a still environment. I think that’s why. I didn’t plan it. Yeah, there were a lot of tear-filled airplane rides, writing these songs.”

Clarkson noted that she initially wasn’t writing in order to make a record, but instead to get her feelings onto paper.

“I was literally writing because that’s my form of therapy,” she explained. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a relationship where you just don’t know. You’re like, “Have I tried harder? Am I doing all I can?” You’re still on the fence; you just don’t know which way you’re gonna go, and you’ve felt like you’ve just been doing that, treading water, for so long. So I think — I don’t think, I know — that’s my form of figuring out: What am I feeling? It’s my way of getting through something.”

Clarkson and Blackstock first called it quits in 2020 after more than seven years of marriage. After a messy legal back-and-forth, the exes finalized their divorce in March 2022. Clarkson was granted primary custody of Remington and River Rose, as well as ownership of her Montana property where Blackstock had been living. She also agreed to pay Blackstock, who served as her former manager, a one-time sum of $1.3 million and $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January.

“Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this time. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.”