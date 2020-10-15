A stunner! Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for the third year in a row, dazzling in multiple shimmery dresses. But it wasn’t just her style that stood out. Her beautiful makeup was all kinds of #goals!

Stylish spoke with the mastermind behind the look, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, who shared the key to achieving the look. “You can never blend enough,” she exclusively tells Us. “Especially for television.”

But it wasn’t the flawlessly complexion that had Us taking note. though it was an impressive sight! Instead, we couldn’t help but notice the subtle little changes to Clarkson’s look throughout the night depending on her costume change. Specifically, the lip color.

“My inspiration for Kelly’s makeup tonight was really dictated by the wardrobe and hair,” Elias-Foeillet said. “I worked very closely with Kelly’s stylist, Candice Lambert, and her hairdresser Robert Ramos, together we created a cohesive look.”

No kidding! For the silver the pro used MAC’s Make it Fashun Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour along with the brand’s Dual Dare All Day Waterproof Liner.

When it came time to perform in her bronze number, Clarkson wore the MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in Make Love to the Camera. And for the black ensemble complete with a topknot, she donned the classic MAC Lip Pencil in Spice for a truly chic finish.

“The key product tonight would be the new MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour collection,” Elias-Foeillet says. “It is one of my favorite new products!”

With that being said, it was also important to ensure that the base stayed put throughout the 3-hour broadcast. So how did she do that? “I used my all-time favorite setting spray… Prep + Prime Fix+.” And she applied it throughout the entire makeup application process.

“It felt amazing getting back to work on an award show. This year has been really tough so being all to celebrate each other and music felt good,” Elias-Foeillet says. “Good for the soul.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)