Kelly Osbourne channeled her inner feline as she stepped out for a stylish dinner on Tuesday, August 29.

The 38-year-old TV personality was photographed arriving at Drake’s in Los Angeles, wearing a fitted leopard print dress. The number flattered her noticeably slimmer figure and featured long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline with a silhouette that stopped right above her feet. (Osbourne revealed in August 2020 that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery and lost 85 pounds. She exclusively told Us Weekly the following year that the procedure gave her a “fighting chance” after she “gained weight uncontrollably” since getting sober and replacing “drugs with food.”)

Osbourne paired her frock on Tuesday with pointed-toe black heels and a dark-colored handbag. She further accessorized with cat-eye glasses and wore her signature purple mane in a messy but chic updo.

Earlier on Tuesday, Osbourne showed off a different coiffure, which included tendrils and tiny neon bows. Her hairstylist, Laura Rugetti, parted her strands down the middle, pulled back two pigtails and left the rest of her crown hanging, creating a funky half-up, half-down ‘do.

Over the last several months, Osbourne has taken to Instagram to show off Rugetti’s work, including a high ponytail, bouncy curls, shaggy waves and more.

While Osbourne has blessed Us with major hair inspiration, she tends to keep other aspects of her life private.

In January, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Kelly secretly welcomed a baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

“They’re doing just so great. So great. She won’t let a picture go out of him,” the 70-year-old gushed of her daughter during an appearance on the U.K.’s The Talk, revealing that her grandson is named Sidney. “I’m so proud of her.”

Kelly, however, didn’t seem thrilled that Sharon announced her son’s arrival.

“I am not ready to share him with the world,” Kelly wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Kelly announced in May 2022 that she was pregnant and “ecstatic” to be having a baby. The same day, Wilson, 46, took to Instagram with an announcement of his own, sharing a sonogram photo and adding heart emojis in the caption.

Kelly’s little one marks the fifth grandchild for Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, who wed in 1982. The couple’s son, Jack Osbourne, shares daughters Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 5, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. In March 2022, Jack, 37, revealed he was expecting another baby girl with fiancée Aree Gearhart. (Maple arrived in July 2022.)