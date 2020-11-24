Such a style star! Kelly Osbourne spilled a few of her best fashion and beauty looks from over the years when speaking with Us Weekly about her hosting duties for the CinéFashion Film Awards. She included her favorite hairstyle, and it’s not the one you might think!

Though the 36-year-old has had many head-turning haircuts and colors over the years, there’s one in particular that stands out for her. “The shaved head look,” she says. “Purple hair makes me feel the most like me, without it I feel like I’m dressed up like someone else.”

This isn’t the only staple that the British beauty has embraced over the years. When it comes to her clothing items, there’s one particular thing that makes her feel like most authentic self. “I don’t feel like myself without black,” she says. “Because the rest of my personality is so vibrant.”

For her go-to look she favors black jeans, black heels, black biker jackets. And if she’s going on a date, she adds a pop of color with some red lipstick. Sounds like a winning look to Us! “I like the juxtaposition of fashion, so I will mix something very masculine and very feminine,” she explains.

It’s no surprise then that the reality star looks to both of her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, for style inspiration. “I steal stuff from their closets and call it the charity shop,” Kelly jokes. “They have stuff you would never buy yourself.” When pulling from her dad, she takes from his vintage pieces.

This obsession with fashion makes the TV personality the perfect pick to host the CinéFashion Film Awards, which are airing on Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25 on the CINÉMOI network and will be available to watch on Demand.

“We can still have fun and celebrate the work of these incredible artists during COVID,” she says. And what will she be wearing for the stylish affair? “It was really important to highlight a designer from my country,” she explains, so she chose an Alexander McQueen dress. “It’s edgy, sophisticated with a pop of red because we didn’t have a red carpet.”

