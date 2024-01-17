Kelly Ripa is keeping a safe distance from the haircutting scissors.

On the Wednesday, January 17, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 53-year-old TV host told husband and co-host Mark Consuelos that she is hesitant to cut her hair short again after he once encouraged her to get “a Carol Brady haircut.”

“I encouraged her to get a Michelle Pfieffer haircut,” replied Consuelos, 52. “It ended up looking like Carol Brady. I just didn’t understand how it happened,” after which Ripa and the audience erupted into laughter.

Carol Brady, played by Florence Henderson, was one of the main characters in the popular TV show The Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 to 1974. In the 1970s, her hair was cut into a choppy, mullet-like style. While the hairdo might have been popular at the time, it now has people like Ripa running for the salon exit doors.

Consuelos continued, “I was like, ‘Wait, what happened, I saw Michelle Pfeiffer five minutes ago! Now it’s Carol Brady!’ So now when you ask me, I say, ‘Babe, do what you want to do. Just do what you want to do.’ ”

“No, that’s not what you say,” Ripa refuted. “What he says is, ‘Do what you want to do, but just know that you’re going to be miserable as soon as you cut your hair off.’ That’s what you say. So that discourages me.”

At another point during the episode, Ripa discussed a new hairstyle trend called the “bixie” — a cross between a bob and a pixie cut — and held up photos of women (including Florence Pugh) sporting the coveted look.

“First of all, they never use anyone over the age of 20 for any of these,” Ripa joked. “So look how cute she looks. Fashiony, beautiful gorgeous. Gorgeous, amazing.”