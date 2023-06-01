Oops … she did it again! Kelly Ripa suffered another wardrobe malfunction during Live With Kelly and Mark.

“I had a small wardrobe emergency backstage,” the 52-year-old TV personality said during the Wednesday, May 31, episode, while adjusting the buttons on her pink embroidered dress. “I almost didn’t walk out here,” Ripa continued as her husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos, said, “[I] was wondering how that was going to go.”

The Riverdale actor, 52, went on to share that he was worried about how he could start the talk show without his wife as she resolved her style blunder.

Making Ripa’s incident even funnier, she experienced a different wardrobe malfunction in the same dress in April. The fashion faux pas occurred when the All My Children alums were learning how to jive by Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

As Johnson, 29, demonstrated how to spin her back down on to Chmerkovskiy, 37, Ripa mimicked her movement on Consuelos. As the couple nailed the embrace, Ripa felt the “entire back” of her dress “rip open.”

“Just a little bit … you’re fine,” her husband quipped. “It’s just a break away dress!” Ripa told audience members before removing a hanging string from the side of her billowing ensemble.

“Who cares!” Ripa said while fixing the frock. When Johnson asked if the TV anchors wanted to continue with the routine, Ripa quickly responded, “Yeah!” The group proceeded to finish the act, which included “fancy footwear” by Consuelos and Chmerkovskiy. Ripa and Johnson, for their part, flared their arms and struck sexy poses. The ladies then showed off a “booty roll.”

After practicing the moves, the foursome gave viewers a complete show to Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

Consuelos joined the series that month, replacing Ryan Seacrest — who stepped away following six seasons. “This show today truly felt like home,” Consuelos exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “I always feel at home with Kelly but [working] together this morning just felt so right.”

The Queen of the South alum added: “Kelly and I have always [felt] the most [at] ease when we’re together and I feel so lucky we get to do that daily.”

Ripa echoed similar sentiments. “Mark did amazing! Better than I even thought,” the New Jersey native, who shares daughter Lola, 21, and sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, with her spouse, shared with Us. “I look forward to a long TV partnership with him.”