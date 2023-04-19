The show must go on! Kelly Ripa hilariously laughed off a wardrobe malfunction while dancing on the Tuesday, April 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

The fashion faux pas occurred when Ripa, 52, and her husband, Mark Consuelos — who also serves as her co-host — were learning how to jive by Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

As Johnson, 29, demonstrated how to spin her back down on to Chmerkovskiy, 37, Ripa mimicked her movement on Consuelos, 52. As the couple nailed the sultry embrace, Ripa noticed something felt a bit off. “Did the entire back of my dress rip open?” she asked while laughing hysterically. “Just a little bit … you’re fine,” her husband quipped. “It’s just a break away dress!” Ripa told audience members before removing a hanging string from the side of her billowing pink frock.

“Who cares!” Ripa said while adjusting the dress. When Johnson asked if the TV anchors wanted to continue with the routine, Ripa quickly responded, “Yeah!” The group proceeded to finish the act, which included “fancy footwear” by Consuelos and Chmerkovskiy. Ripa and Johnson, for their part, flared their arms and struck sexy poses. The ladies then showed off a “booty roll.”

After practicing the moves, the foursome gave viewers a complete show to Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

The Thursday episode marks Consuelos’ second since joining the series, replacing Ryan Seacrest — who stepped away following six seasons. “This show today truly felt like home,” Consuelos exclusively revealed in the upcoming issue of Us Weekly. “I always feel at home with Kelly but [working] together this morning just felt so right.”

The Riverdale alum added: “Kelly and I have always [felt] the most [at] ease when we’re together and I feel so lucky we get to do that daily.”

Ripa echoed similar sentiments. “Mark did amazing! Better than I even thought,” the New Jersey native, who shares daughter Lola, 21, and sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, with her spouse, shared with Us. “I look forward to a long TV partnership with him.”

News broke in February that Seacrest, 48, would be leaving Live after nearly six years. The producer explained at the time, however, that he plans to visit from time to time.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you,” Seacrest wrote via Instagram in February. “And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!” His final episode was on Friday, April 14.