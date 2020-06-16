Kelly Ripa Wears a Beach Cover-Up on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

Kelly Ripa is still embracing the fashionable comfort of working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Tuesday, June 16 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the blonde beauty revealed that she was wearing a bathing suit cover-up. “I’m wearing a literal beach cover-up as clothes now,” she told her co-host Ryan Seacrest. “I just slip that over my nightgown. That’s what I’m doing.”

This comes just a few weeks after the 49-year-old shared that, while stuck at home in quarantine due to COVID-19, she’s found a real appreciation for caftans. During the May 12 episode, she showed off her colorful, floral ensemble, that she said her husband Mark Consuelos gave to her over a decade ago. “I think Mark bought this for me, I want to say, 10 or 12 years ago, I think for my birthday,” she guessed. “I don’t really recall the occasion.”

She continued to explain that after not knowing what to wear while shooting the morning talk show from home, the caftan proved to provide the perfect balance of comfort and style. “If you don’t want to wear clothes, but you don’t want to commit to pajamas, you can wear a caftan,” she said. “I’ve always worn caftans… I wear them at night, I wear them at home.”

Ripa isn’t the only one who favored caftans in quarantine. Naomi Campbell also expressed her love for the piece of clothing. Though the one she was lounging in had an extra special meaning.

When speaking with InStyle back in April, the 49-year-old supermodel shared that she’d been spending her nights in luxurious caftans, including one of Elizabeth Taylor’s. “I’ve got some really great ones,” she told the publication. “I’ve got some I bought from Elizabeth Taylor’s auctions, so I have some of hers. I’ve got one from the Middle East. I’ve got some beautiful ones from Africa.”

