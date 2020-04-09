Naomi Campbell Is Wearing Elizabeth Taylor's Caftan in Quarantine

As if Naomi Campbell couldn’t get any chicer, she goes and reveals that she’s wearing arguably the most fabulous thing possible while in self-quarantine.

When speaking with InStyle, the 49-year-old model shared her favorite clothing items that she’s been wearing while staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m in the most practical clothes I could ever wear — T-shirts, sweats,” she told the publication. “It’s Adidas, it’s workout clothes, and the shoes are sneakers and slippers.”

However, in the evenings she wears something a bit more elegant, but equally as comfortable. “Then at night, to give a little change, I wear caftans I’ve got some really great ones,” she said.

As if that weren’t enough, some of the specific items come from none other than Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor, which the model said she picked up at an auction. Can you imagine?! Then there’s a couple others she’s gotten from all over the world, such as the Middle East and Africa.

“I may dress up for something here and there — I wore something the other night for cooking with Jon Gray from Gastronomical Cribs with Ghetto Gastro. But again, it was a caftan,” she said. “I’m just chilled. I’m not counting days. I can’t. It’s just … this is what we’re in.”

While speaking with InStyle, she also dished on her new Amazon Prime reality show, Making the Cut, in which she appears alongside Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

“I’m not looking for perfection, because they’re there to learn. I’m just looking for whether they’re trying to improve themselves,” she said of the design competition contestants. “A lot of designers I work with, if they had that platform from the outset of their career— oh my God. It’s a big reach. So, you want to know that they have the potential and understanding to think globally and fulfill that reach. Is it going to be understood on every continent? Is everybody going to understand this designer language or interpretation? Those are the things I’m thinking about.”

