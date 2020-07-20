Slaying the bikini game! On Saturday, July 18, Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos, 19, snapped a mirror selfie for her Instagram Story looking fabulous in a strapless white bikini.

For the pic, Lola wore her hair down and parted in the center, looking cool and casual while holding her phone up to capture the look for her followers. The ribbed bikini featured trendy high-waist bottoms that showed off her eye-catching curves.

It looks like she took the photo in her pastel purple-colored bedroom. The feminine space features cute accents like delicate floral decorations on the walls.

The NYU student rarely posts bathing suit pics to her Instagram feed. In fact, she still hasn’t posted one this summer! The last time she did so was in April 2019, wearing a single-shoulder multicolored one-piece.

Apparently, the whole family enjoyed the July warm weekend weather. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost posted a photo of Lola’s dad and her husband, Mark Conseulous, in the pool, along with the caption, “Sunday vibes 💙💦 #daddy.”

Lola and her mom butt heads on occasion about her fashion preferences. In August 2019, on an episode of Jerry O’Connell’s show, Jerry O, the All My Children alum revealed that her daughter had her prom dress altered without permission to accentuate her curvy figure.

“That’s the prom dress that we had made,” she explained on the show, giving the audience a look at the dress before her daughter had it altered.

“And then she had altered behind our back, when we weren’t [looking],” Ripa continued. “So that’s why, you know, the girls are fully on display.”

Ripa’s daughter wore a form-fitting emerald green gown for her senior prom featuring a sexy V-neck and a slit up the leg. She wore her long hair down and accessorized the number with a thin gold lariat necklace.

“Everybody came down the stairs together and I just mean Lola,” the talk show host joked about her daughter’s alterations.

