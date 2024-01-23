Kelly Rutherford is serving Us serious Gossip Girl vibes this week in Paris.
The 55-year-old actress attended the Dior haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22, in a demure all-white dress and blazer set. The blazer sat just at her waistline and featured three buttons down the front. She paired this with a matching flared mid-length dress, and accessorized with a quilted Dior purse and nude slingback pumps.
Rutherford wore her hair straightened and parted down the middle. For makeup, she sported black eyeliner, subtle rosy blush and pink lipstick.
The timeless look could just as easily been worn by her Gossip Girl character, Lily van der Woodsen — the Upper East Side mom who was impeccably dressed in every episode throughout the entirety of the hit show’s six seasons.
Later that same day, Rutherford gave her followers a glimpse into her fashion-filled day in an Instagram video in collaboration with British Vogue.
“It is such a beautiful day in Paris. I am so excited for the Dior couture show,” Rutherford told the camera as she gazed out of her Parisian hotel window.
After getting her hair and makeup done and changing into the elegant outfit, the camera followed Rutherford as she made her way to the front row of the show.
“Okay, it’s showtime!” she said, smiling.
Rutherford also shared a full-length snap of her outfit in a subsequent post. Fans gushed over her look in the comments.
“She’s serving Van der Woodsen ✨✨✨✨✨,” one person wrote. Another added, “Queen of fashion in the city of fashion.”
Rutherford continued to feed followers the Gossip Girl aesthetic when she posted another snap on Tuesday, January 23, of an interior design shot featuring pristine hardwood floors, elegantly draped curtains and a picture perfect white couch. “It’s so Lily’s aesthetic,” one fan commented.