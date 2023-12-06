Kelsea Ballerini experienced a fashion emergency just moments before performing at the All for the Hall concert benefit in Nashville.

Ballerini, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 5, to reveal that she had broken the heel on her Christian Louboutin shoe just as she was getting ready to hop on stage. In the clip, she glared into the camera while pulling the red bottom stiletto away from the studded shoe, demonstrating how the piece had snapped off. She concluded the video by rolling her eyes.

“Cool,” Ballerini captioned the post. She later changed into black leather pointed-toe heels before the show started and brushed off the fashion blunder.

In a different social media post, Ballerini showed off her glittery glam for the big event. In the photo, she smiled for the camera while slightly sticking out her tongue and winking. Her makeup featured foundation, a warm contour, filled-in eyebrows and sparkly gold eyeshadow with a white highlight on her brow bone. She topped the look off with long lashes, a slicked back ponytail finished with a bow, a plunging fitted top and black pants.

This isn’t the first time a singer has broken a Louboutin heel while performing.

Last month, Taylor Swift was on stage during her Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro on November 20 when she realized her bedazzled boot fell apart. While singing “Cruel Summer” — as part of her Lover set — her heel gave out, but Swift, 33, kept performing and didn’t miss a beat. After the song ended, the crowd cheered her on while she crouched down on stage and ripped off the red sole of the shoe. She then tossed it into the crowd and continued the show.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini’s Style Evolution: From Glitzy Gowns to Vibrant Sets Kelsea Ballerini is a sparkly girl in a glitzy world! Through the years, the songstress has dazzled Us with her eye-catching style. The “Dibs” singer has become known for her vibrant fashion statements that include sequin gowns, crystal-covered blazers and more. Ballerini took over New York Fashion Week in February 2023, attending multiple shows dressed […]

Before she was able to change her costume, Swift balanced on her tiptoes while singing with one of the boots missing its heel.

At the time, Swift paired the crystal embellished gold and purple boots with a matching bodysuit featuring tassels dangling over her thighs.

According to the French fashion houses’ website, the designer “produced a range of both custom and existing silhouettes in a variety of shapes and heels” for Swift, including the red sole Eleonora Botta boots, which feature “thousands of strass crystals” that were made with “one by one hand-applied intricate crystal embroideries and colorways.”

Related: See Taylor Swift’s Newest ‘Bejeweled’ Bodysuit and Boots During the ‘Eras Tour’ Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s […]

The pop star completed her getup with fishnet tights layered over shimmery Capezio stockings.

Swift recently concluded her last show of 2023 in November while playing in São Paulo, Brazil. She’ll return to tour in Tokyo, starting in February 2024.