Kelsea Ballerini shared an epic response to criticism on her “naked” looks.

Ballerini, 30, clapped back at an internet troll who asked her why she’s always “half naked” during an “Ask Me Anything” session via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10.

“Why do you find it necessary to run around half naked? Is it because you have no talent?” The troll asked.

Ballerini responded, “To piss off people like you,” while rocking a red triangle bikini top, string bottoms and a white cowgirl hat.

Elsewhere during her Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Ballerini how many tattoos she has and which is her “fave.”

The singer then revealed her latest tattoo, “Sunflower” written in cursive letters on the back of her shoulder. “Got a new one recently,” she wrote. “My lil sunflower. (Story later for this, it will make sense.)”

Ballerini has a number of other tattoos including a hummingbird on her back, which she debuted at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, a wave on her hip, “Love, love,” which is written in her parents’ handwriting, on her ribcage and more.

When it comes to her “naked” looks, Ballerini never fails to look fabulous. In May, she showed off her figure in a sheer Michael Kors design complete with orange and pink floral details at her chest, hips and arms.

She stunned in another see-through getup while attending the 2024 Fashion Trust in April. Her black lacy Zuhair Murad gown featured a mock neck, a corset bodice, flared sleeves and a dainty train. She teamed the look with black platform heels and hoop earrings.

For glam, she donned soft eyeshadow and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and slicked back into an updo.