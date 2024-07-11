Your account
Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Claim She Runs Around ‘Half Naked’ With Sexy Bikini Selfie

By
Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Always Being Nearly Naked
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelsea Ballerini shared an epic response to criticism on her “naked” looks.

Ballerini, 30, clapped back at an internet troll who asked her why she’s always “half naked” during an “Ask Me Anything” session via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10.

“Why do you find it necessary to run around half naked? Is it because you have no talent?” The troll asked.

Ballerini responded, “To piss off people like you,” while rocking a red triangle bikini top, string bottoms and a white cowgirl hat.

Best Bikini Moments gallery update

Elsewhere during her Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Ballerini how many tattoos she has and which is her “fave.”

The singer then revealed her latest tattoo, “Sunflower” written in cursive letters on the back of her shoulder. “Got a new one recently,” she wrote. “My lil sunflower. (Story later for this, it will make sense.)”

Ballerini has a number of other tattoos including a hummingbird on her back, which she debuted at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, a wave on her hip, “Love, love,” which is written in her parents’ handwriting, on her ribcage and more.

Get the Martha Stewart-Loved KitchenAid Stand Mixer at 22% off!

Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Always Being Nearly Naked
Courtesy of Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

When it comes to her “naked” looks, Ballerini never fails to look fabulous. In May, she showed off her figure in a sheer Michael Kors design complete with orange and pink floral details at her chest, hips and arms.

Kelsea Ballerini’s fashion gallery

She stunned in another see-through getup while attending the 2024 Fashion Trust in April. Her black lacy Zuhair Murad gown featured a mock neck, a corset bodice, flared sleeves and a dainty train. She teamed the look with black platform heels and hoop earrings.

For glam, she donned soft eyeshadow and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and slicked back into an updo.

Kelsea Ballerini Says She Has ‘A Lot More Grace’ for Her Divorced Parents Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini

