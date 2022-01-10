Kendall Jenner Addresses Her Inappropriate Wedding Guest Dress

Setting the record straight! Kendall Jenner effectively sent social media into a tizzy when she wore a super sexy and skin-baring Monôt dress to friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021. Many took offense at the 26-year-old model’s statement making gown as they felt it was wrong to wear such an attention grabbing outfit as a guest, but the bride — and Jenner — have finally put the issue to bed.

Perez recently took to Instagram to share some snaps from her wedding weekend, which naturally reignited the discussion about Jenner’s controversial dress.

“Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner. I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe,” one user wrote. A few fans came to the model’s defense, with one user writing, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf why do you care? relax.”

Perez then got in on the action. “Tell em,” she wrote. “SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!” And once the bride clapped back at the haters (in the nicest way possible), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum entered the chat. “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding,” she wrote.

Jenner didn’t only wear a skin-baring gown to the festivities. The Tequila 818 founder wore something a bit more traditional for the ceremony. For her bridesmaids duties the day of, Jenner wore a teal blue silk shift dress.

That in mind, the controversies about her wedding attire didn’t start and stop at Perez’s wedding. The same weekend, the Moon ambassador was a guest at friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s nuptials.

And after Khloé Kardashian shared an image of everyone’s outfits, fans came after Jenner once again. In the photo, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepard, Malika Haqq and Hailey Baldwin are all in black. Jenner, on the other hand, wore a gold gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline that many claimed had her oozing “main character energy.”

“Everyone fire, but Kendall didn’t get the assignment,” a user wrote, while another questioned, “Did Kendall miss the black memo?” Someone else added: “Kendall is serving Scorpio vibes.”

Given that the reality star has a habit of arriving in show-stopping attire to other people’s big days, it should be interesting to she what she wears when the 42-year-old Poosh founder and Travis Barker tie the knot. The pair got engaged in October 2021 on the beach, where the drummer set up an elaborate display of roses.