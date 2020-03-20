Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Biggest Crush in the Calvin Klein Campaign

Kendall Jenner takes viewers behind-the-scenes on her latest Calvin Klein campaign, answering some burning questions about her celebrity crushes and sisters.

In a video the brand released on Thursday, March 19, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares her two biggest crushes from the campaign — SZA and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer. Other A-listers featured in the shoot include Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Maluma and Lay Zhang. But don’t worry, Jenner notes that she loves them too.

The 24-year-old also shared her favorite part about being a Kardashian-Jenner sister.

“The best thing about having so many sisters is you always have a friend,” she said during the sit-down interview portion of the 3-minute clip. “And also if you need advice, there’s tons of people to call if one of them doesn’t answer. And they’re all pretty good at giving advice. And I think I’m specifically very lucky because not only do I have sisters and a big family but they all live in this world with me so they all understand the things I go through, or I understand the things that they go through. So it’s pretty cool. I’m pretty blessed.”

Family is a very important aspect of the model’s life, as she said, it’s the one thing she will always fight for. When speaking about her mom Kris, she says there are so many things she’s learned from her, both on-purpose and subconsciously. But the main thing has been knowing how to run a business as well as a generous, welcoming social life.

“I think one of the things that I appreciate the most that she’s instilled in us is the way we set up our lives and our homes and the way we entertain and the way our doors are always open,” she said. “I think that’s such a cool thing.”

