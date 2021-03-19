It’s about time! After releasing KKW Fragrance collaborations with Kourtney, Khloé, Kris and Kylie, Kim Kardashian is finally teaming up with sister Kendall Jenner to create a line of three scents that will have you smelling like a ‘nature fairy princess’ in no time.

In typical Kendall fashion, the collection will have a more low-key vibe. In fact, the 3-product line is inspired by her love of good ole mother earth and horseback riding.

News of the collaboration, which will be available for purchase on Thursday, March 25, was released via Instagram on Thursday, March 18.

“Kim Kardashian and I put together 3 of my all time favorite scents I’ve ever smelt! All inspired by my love of the outdoors and horseback riding,” the Tequila 818 founder captioned her Instagram. “Amber, Olive and Blue Road. Get yourself some if you wanna smell like a nature fairy princess.”

The uber-sleek and simple bottles are bit of a departure from the company’s normally packaging. Think: Kylie’s lip bottles, sweethearts-shaped perfumes and the crystal collection. That said, the no-frills look is very on-brand for the 25-year-old model.

Kim, 40, noted the uniqueness of the collaboration when she shared news of the partnership on Instagram. She captioned the campaign images: “These fragrances are so different than anything that we’ve ever done before for KKW Fragrance. Kendall has completely different scents than me. They’re so luxe and rich! Everyone that smells them has become addicted to these.”

Each bottle will cost you $40, but if you’re in the market for a bundle of all 3, you can scoop them up for $110. Amber, which has a beautiful orange hue, is a feminine scent with notes of bergamot, white rose and tonka bean.

Want something a little more fresh and floral? Olive is the way to go. It has notes of rose, jasmine and patchouli. Blue Roan on the other hand is a more citrus-based scent with white peach, pear blossoms and vanilla.

“The smells immediately transport me to a beautiful spring day out on my horses with the aroma of fresh air and hints of flower blooming around me,” Kendall says in a press release. Mission achieved!

It would be remiss not to touch on the stunning campaign photos that accompany this launch. Talk about twinning! Kendall and Kim look nearly identical in their leather-clad ensembles and sultry, smoky makeup.

The photo shoot played off of Kendall’s inspiration and featured gorgeous black horses.

The collection will be available on March 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. PT on kkwfragrance.com.