Christmas is coming! And Kendall Jenner wants her fans to keep up with their holiday social calendar. Just in time for party season, the Estee Lauder spokesmodel has curated a festive makeup collection. Dropping November 1, The It List kit contains the 22-year-old’s favorite products including a bronzer, blush, brow pencil, the perfect matte red lipstick and lash ink, because, as Jenner explains to Us: “I never leave home without mascara.” The fab five products cost $120 (a $165 value!) and are available at esteelauder.com.

Stylish chatted with Jenner to get the scoop on her collection and to hear what’s on her holiday wish list beyond beauty — including the gift she’s dying to get, where she’ll spend the holidays and the meal she can’t wait to indulge in.

Stylish: Tell Us about your holiday picks collection. Why these particular products?

Jenner: These are my favorite products to create the perfect holiday look. It’s all about a bold matte lip, natural brows, luminous cheeks and full lashes. The lip color is very me and I would honestly wear it every day if I could! It really makes my lips look their best. I don’t do too much to my brows, I just like filling them in and extending them a little, and the Brow Multi-Tasker gives me more control. Bronzer just makes everything look better, and I love a natural glow to enhance my skin’s radiance. And I never leave the house without mascara!

Stylish: Is there a fragrance that reminds you of Christmas?

Jenner: Modern Muse Le Rouge – It’s cold and you need to cuddle with someone, so you better smell good!

Stylish: What’s the best gift you’ve ever given someone over the holidays?

Jenner: I love giving sentimental gifts. I’m a super private person so I won’t give specifics, but I like to give my sisters, or any family, something that they’ll keep forever.

Stylish: Well that begs the question: what’s the best gift you’ve ever gotten?

Jenner: I think being lucky enough to wake up with the people I love will always be the best memory for me. That may sound cheesy but it’s honest.

Stylish: What’s number one on your wish list this year?

Jenner: I must say, I am so completely blessed and have everything I could ever want and more. My #1 would be to continue to laugh and smile every day!

Stylish: What do you usually eat on Christmas day?

Kendall: My favorite holiday food is a sweet potato soufflé.

Stylish: Would you rather be home for the holidays or on a fun trip?

Jenner: Home for the holidays always! I love being in LA any time I can.

Stylish: Do you have any Christmas traditions?

Jenner: We have an annual Christmas Eve party at my mom’s house! We invite everyone we know and eat and drink and actually – be merry!

Stylish: Do you wear pajamas on Christmas morning? What’s your fave brand?

Jenner: Normally on Christmas morning, my mom gets us all matching pajamas that we wear the entire day. Every year is different, but we always match. It’s one of my favorite parts of Christmas.

Stylish: Everyone loves seeing the Kardashian-Jenner clan Christmas card! What do you love about making it?

Jenner: I love getting everyone together, we are always all over the place, so it’s nice to get everyone in the same room.

